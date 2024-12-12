An Opec for solar energy is a bad idea: This Chinese idea is best dropped
Summary
- Such a cartel being created in China will not serve the global cause of clean energy well. Nor is it likely to match the success of the Saudi-led oil cartel, given that oil is a natural endowment while solar panels depend a lot more on technological innovation.
What do you do in an energy industry that’s facing its first speed bumps after decades of meteoric growth? In the case of oil, the answer in 1960 was the formation of a producer’s cartel: the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). Solar power, which is going through its own growing pains this year, is looking to imitate the strategy.