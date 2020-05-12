Recently, there has been a lot of discussion in the Indian media about how to boost the economy, attract more foreign investment into India, and promote local investment in the context of the covid-19 pandemic.

The sudden outbreak of covid-19 poses a huge challenge to the global economy and human health. G-20 leaders affirmed that they “commit to do whatever it takes and to use all available policy tools to minimize the economic and social damage from the pandemic, restore global growth, maintain market stability, and strengthen resilience". In keeping with this consensus, economies around the world, including China, are taking active steps to boost their economy and expand investment. We hope the Indian government’s actions will yield positive results, because it is very important not only for India’s recovery and growth, but for the global economy.

G-20 leaders, in the meanwhile, “reaffirmed their goal of achieving a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment and maintaining open markets". This is also a crucial point. Not only because “now more than ever is the time for the international community to step up cooperation and coordination to protect human life and lay the foundations for a strong economic recovery and a sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth after this crisis", but also because for any economy that wants more foreign investment, it is important to keep the trade and investment environment “free, fair and non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable", as the leaders point out.

An open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment is the key element to attract foreign investment.

Where companies choose to invest and operate depends on economic fundamentals and the business environment of a country/region. Enterprises make choices based on market principles and “vote" with their feet. Whether an enterprise invests or not, its biggest worry is that the prevailing policy may be unstable and subject to constant change. The most important concerns include whether economic growth is stable, whether infrastructure is of high quality, whether investment opportunities are equal, whether the treatment that all investor receive is fair, and whether policy settings are friendly to foreign investment. If an economy can do well in these aspects and make continuous improvement, it will gain an advantage in the international competition to attract foreign investment. Moreover, an investment by an enterprise in accordance with market conditions is mutually beneficial, a win-win for the company and the country. Also, entrepreneurs usually know better than government officials what business can be done and what cannot be done. Adopting discriminatory restrictions against certain foreign investments on grounds of ambiguous, possibly trumped-up and even political suspicions, and interfering with normal business investment behaviour with a wide range and without fair distinctions, is unlikely to achieve the desired policy results in the end, but instead could make domestic enterprises and local economies in need of foreign capital suffer.

Furthermore, unreasonable, discriminatory and arbitrary foreign investment restrictions may have a chilling effect, arouse doubts about the overall stability, friendliness and business attractiveness of a country, and discourage the enthusiasm of all foreign investors looking to enter this market. This could have a long-term negative impact.

In the face of the economic downturn caused by the epidemic, countries should work together to create a sound investment environment. The withdrawal of equal treatment accorded to all foreign investment is not good for the reputation of a country in the international investment market, is not conducive to attracting foreign inflows, and is not helpful to its economic and industrial development in the long run. In the process of attracting further foreign investment to India, it would help the country if it does not neglect an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment as an important policy element.





Li Baijun is economic and commercial minister,

Embassy of China in India

