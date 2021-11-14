An RBI public interface that can recast banking

Under consideration right now is a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the launch of which may involve users operating digital wallets or perhaps interest-paying accounts held with RBI. Either way, its public interface will expand to cover the country. Since money kept with the issuer of our legal tender would be fully safe, such a facility will reduce the relative appeal of classic bank deposits, subject as they are to some risk of bank failure. A big question this prospect poses, though, is this: Why should banks soak up depositor funds at all if a central bank could do it just as well in a world of online transfers at the tap of a little screen? Economic efficiency requires all value-adders to do what they do best, after all, and the value-additive function of lenders is to assess credit risk and price it profitably. The central bank could lend them the money it mops up cheaply enough and let them focus on exactly that. Whether an economy’s lender of last resort should take over the depository role of banks has already stirred a debate in America, where the White House candidate for a key bank regulator’s chief, Cornell law professor Saule Omarova has argued for such a radical recast of banking.