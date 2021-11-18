An SOS call from the Indian micro-irrigation industry

As a result of this narrow window, only a handful of farmers can apply. After the execution of a work order, inspection and approval is carried out. Thus, for a farmer or equipment vendor, the scheme is effectively operational for just 6-8 months in a year. Recently, the Maharashtra government introduced a lottery system to select beneficiary farmers, with no schedule for a draw. This has only augmented the problems. A farmer or vendor is unsure of the draw’s outcome even after having fulfilled all the eligibility criteria. If the state government claims to have a sufficient budget, it must adopt a first-come-first-serve approach, instead of prolonging the selection process and extending delays. Also, farmers should be able to avail the scheme in accordance with their crop cycles or sowing patterns.