An undeserved suffering over satellite phone can teach India some lessons

It should have taken not more than a few hours to verify his identity and his credentials with the Saudi oil giant, the Saudi government and with the government of the country of which he is a national, via its consular office in India, the British High Commission, in the present case. An increasing number of countries tag visas with biometrics, and modern communication facilities make taking and transmitting biometric information for verification pretty straightforward. If there is no established procedure that is expeditious enough, it must be identified and laid down.