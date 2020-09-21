An unfounded fear of the fisc will worsen our economy

Indian banking has witnessed a remarkable conundrum in the last few months. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been trying to pump liquidity into the system and encourage lending, banks have been parking unprecedented amounts of funds with RBI through its reverse repo window. This has sparked a sharp conversation between the central bank, which attributes the undoing of its efforts to risk aversion among bankers, and bankers who attribute it to lack of credit demand. In the global context, the situation is not unprecedented. What is happening in Indian banking now is strikingly similar to the situation in America in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008-09, when the US Federal Reserve pumped massive amounts of liquidity into the system. While excess reserves of banks ballooned from a mere $1.8 billion in August 2008 to $1.5 trillion by August 2011, bank lending fell from around 60% to 55% of bank assets and stayed at those depressed levels till 2017. A lively public discussion ensued, with various factors being blamed for this “anomaly", from lack of credit demand and capital constraints to the payment of interest on excess reserves by the Fed, without any meaningful resolution.

What was true then, and is equally true now, is that the relationship between bank lending, credit demand and credit supply is difficult to disentangle. Whether slowing credit growth is due to excessive and irrational risk aversion or due to a rational response by banks that need to preserve capital and liquidity in an uncertain environment is difficult to tell. So, it would be unfair to blame either RBI or bankers for the current stifling of loans to India’s real economy.

Some of the measures being mooted to “encourage" banks to lend, such as capping the reverse repo window, could prove counterproductive. In the midst of the Great Depression in 1936, US banks had similarly high levels of reserves but were not lending this excess liquidity. In an attempt to stamp out excess reserves, the Fed increased reserve requirements, thereby reducing the option value of reserves for banks. Lenders felt threatened and became stingier with credit in response. Milton Friedman and Anna Schwartz have argued, in their seminal book, A Monetary History of the United States: 1867-1960, that this caused the recession of 1937 and prolonged the Great Depression.

With India’s economy in the doldrums and most businesses gasping for cash, it would be appalling to let approximately ₹7 trillion worth of daily liquidity lie unutilized with RBI. As of now, for this mass of liquidity to reach the real economy, the only feasible route lies through higher government spending. A large part of this liquidity can be deployed in the economy through higher government borrowings, which will suffer neither from the risk aversion of banks nor from lack of credit demand. Yes it will widen the Centre’s fiscal deficit, but in the current situation, any “fear of the fisc" is unwarranted and atavistic.

The neo-classical argument against higher deficits stems largely from a fear of “crowding out" private investment. In the current scenario, with private borrowing hobbled by risk aversion and/or lack of demand, that argument does not hold. In fact, as has been pointed out by many economists, government spending during a recession may stimulate the risk appetite of private players, leading to a “crowding in" of investment. Another objection is that this could be inflationary. With inflation being largely dependent on food and energy prices, which are driven by supply-side dynamics, such a linkage seems rather tenuous.

A third argument against running a higher deficit comes in the form of risks to the country’s current account. It is argued that a higher fiscal deficit could spark a devaluation of the currency, which in turn might precipitate a run on the stock market by foreign investors. What this argument misses is that equity investors usually deploy capital in stock markets to benefit from a growing and dynamic economy, not from currency movements, even if there may have been episodes in the past of some “carry trade" investing. Also, the US dollar looks set to weaken, if anything. Therefore, trying to save the rupee by destroying the economy is akin to burning your house to light your stove. Similarly, India’s sovereign ratings being at risk is touted as another reason to keep the fiscal deficit in check. With the majority of government debt denominated in rupees and held domestically, the views of rating agencies are likely to be incidental to the government’s cost of borrowing. Also, a long drawn-out recession due to the Centre’s reluctance to borrow would eventually result in rating downgrades down the line. Under the current circumstances, with the economy on its knees and excess liquidity bottled up at RBI’s reverse repo window, none of these arguments against higher government borrowing hold much water.

For India’s economy to turn the page on the covid crisis, the government must overcome its despair of the fiscal deficit. Former US Fed chief Ben Bernanke, an expert on the Great Depression, has noted that early on in a depression, policymakers should act “forcefully, creatively and decisively". “Passivity" and “timidity" are likely to worsen an economic depression.

As Franklin D. Roosevelt said, the only thing to fear is fear itself. Unjustified worries of a big fiscal deficit should not paralyse the Indian government’s efforts to convert an economic retreat into an advance.

Diva Jain is director at Arrjavv and a ‘probabilist’ who researches and writes on behavioural finance and economics.

