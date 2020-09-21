An unfounded fear of the fisc will worsen our economy

A third argument against running a higher deficit comes in the form of risks to the country’s current account. It is argued that a higher fiscal deficit could spark a devaluation of the currency, which in turn might precipitate a run on the stock market by foreign investors. What this argument misses is that equity investors usually deploy capital in stock markets to benefit from a growing and dynamic economy, not from currency movements, even if there may have been episodes in the past of some “carry trade" investing. Also, the US dollar looks set to weaken, if anything. Therefore, trying to save the rupee by destroying the economy is akin to burning your house to light your stove. Similarly, India’s sovereign ratings being at risk is touted as another reason to keep the fiscal deficit in check. With the majority of government debt denominated in rupees and held domestically, the views of rating agencies are likely to be incidental to the government’s cost of borrowing. Also, a long drawn-out recession due to the Centre’s reluctance to borrow would eventually result in rating downgrades down the line. Under the current circumstances, with the economy on its knees and excess liquidity bottled up at RBI’s reverse repo window, none of these arguments against higher government borrowing hold much water.