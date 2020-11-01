An unworthy commemoration of a regressive flick called DDLJ

Simran comes to Punjab to get married as per her father’s wishes, and Raj follows, to cozy up to her father and get his approval. As the big fat Punjabi wedding nears, she repeatedly begs him to take her away, but he turns profound: “We run away from strangers, not our own. We have no right to make our parents unhappy for our own happiness." In fact, when her father comes to know the truth about them, he tells him: “I give back what is yours. You, better than anyone else, know what’s good for Simran." The girl has no agency at all, and Raj is not about to give her any. Just compare this to the portrayal of women in 1958’s Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (https://bit.ly/34G2bl2). Of course there is a happy ending, and the film ends with the line “Come… Fall in love", but if this is how men are ideally supposed to love, maybe Indian women are better off as spinsters.