Opinion | An upturn that might flatter only to deceive

Given the severity of the pandemic’s impact on jobs, household incomes and demand, an economic recovery is likely to be a long wait. Various forecasters see the country’s gross domestic product contracting this fiscal year. The latest PMI data could well be indicative of a momentary burst of business orders after India’s curbs were lifted: a sudden rush, as it were, to fill a vacuum caused by the lockdown. Inventories were drawn down over April and May, supply shortages were reported in various sectors, and the fulfilment of pent-up demand would have been enough to get conveyor belts rolling furiously in June. Whether such brisk business can be sustained once the vacuum effect exhausts itself, however, remains highly uncertain. The pandemic has not peaked yet and the country’s measures to support overall demand look inadequate. Supply-side solutions may work to some extent—after all, Say’s Law of supply creating its own demand is not pointless—but the characteristics of our current crisis are such that it’s demand that needs support. Uncertainty has held back both investment and consumption. Spending appears to have slumped. The government is the only economic agent that has the ability to step into the breach. Immediate food relief for the poor was a priority. Having addressed hunger, it’s time to revitalise demand and spur investment. Yes, we need an entirely new budget for 2020-21.