Analysis: Sebi just gave Indian startups wings

Analysis: Sebi just gave Indian startups wings2 min read . 10:28 PM IST
A number of Indian startups have now reached the stage of their evolution wherein a primary market listing is the logical next step
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s much-awaited move to ease the listing norms for India’s rapidly mushrooming startup enterprises is aimed at widening the primary markets and giving small investors a chance to participate in the growth of a business segment that barely existed 20 years ago. A number of Indian startups have now reached the stage of their evolution wherein a primary market listing is the logical next step, in part to give early-stage investors an opportunity to cash out, but also to take their story to a wider audience.
It may not be all hunky-dory though, for a listing will serve as a test of these firms’ success based on parameters that are far more stringent and demanding than what they have been used to so far. Angel investors, private equity funds and venture capitalists tend to be far more benevolent towards their wards. That’s because, at the early stage of their investees, they seek growth, not returns. What’s more, the kind of numbers they look at can only come from exponential progression. This is why we have seen terms like gross value added (GVA) used as a measure of growth for digital commerce. Unfortunately, profitability hasn’t yet figured in the ecosystem of most startups.
