Burnham's budget test: The UK's new PM will soon have to make hard choices

Burnham also beats populist parties of the left and right at their own game. By promising to get rough sleepers indoors by Christmas, help cut the bills of pubs, clubs and musical venues at the expense of garish vape shops on the high street, and in valuing “the hard hat as much as the graduation cap” in education, he reaches those other politicians don’t and resonates with ordinary voters in ways neither Starmer nor his Tory predecessor Rishi Sunak could.