Burnham's budget test: The UK's new PM will soon have to make hard choices

Andy Burnham, the UK’s new prime minister, has been buoyed by his bounce in opinion polls. But the day of economic reckoning is fast approaching, with the budget just two short months away.
Burnham displayed no Macbeth-like “infirmity of purpose” in seizing the crown from Keir Starmer in his ruthless coup, but he has wobbled on the economy.
At the outset, he was forced to reassure bond markets he would stick to his predecessor’s fiscal rules—strictures he once dismissed as financial fetishism. With long-term borrowing costs hitting new highs over ballooning government deficits across the Group of Seven, it is just as well the PM expressed contrition when he did.