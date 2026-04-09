Throughout this decade, India’s household savings have steadily left the safety of bank deposits to chase returns in equities. This was supposed to provide a stable pool of risk capital to entrepreneurs and act as a shock absorber against fickle hot-money inflows from overseas. The Iran war punched holes in this cheery thesis that a ceasefire may not mend.
Andy Mukherjee: India's love for equity is being tested—can the US-Iran ceasefire restore confidence?
SummaryIndians who shifted their savings from bank deposits to equities have seen dismal gains in recent times. The trouble is, even a halt to hostilities in West Asia isn’t likely to sustainably turn the fortunes of their investments around.
Throughout this decade, India’s household savings have steadily left the safety of bank deposits to chase returns in equities. This was supposed to provide a stable pool of risk capital to entrepreneurs and act as a shock absorber against fickle hot-money inflows from overseas. The Iran war punched holes in this cheery thesis that a ceasefire may not mend.
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