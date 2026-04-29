India’s outsourcing industry, its largest white-collar employer, is a juggernaut that has all but stopped moving. The dollar revenue at the top five software-services exporters has grown slower than 3% for 10 straight quarters—a shadow of the double-digit expansion in the previous two decades.
Andy Mukherjee: How the AI shake-up of India’s tech sector has begun to hit its property market
SummaryArtificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping not just India’s software sector but also demand for brick-and-mortar property. IT layoffs have begun to act as a drag on a market that had boomed on the back of money being made—in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, notably.
India’s outsourcing industry, its largest white-collar employer, is a juggernaut that has all but stopped moving. The dollar revenue at the top five software-services exporters has grown slower than 3% for 10 straight quarters—a shadow of the double-digit expansion in the previous two decades.
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