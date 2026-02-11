Andy Mukherjee: Is China’s interest-paying e-CNY going to challenge the almighty US dollar?
The greenback’s dominance looks intact but China has made a bold move by opting to pay interest on holdings of its digital currency. Together with cross-border linkages that bypass the US-dominated Swift system, it could yet stir a mutiny against the dollar.
The highest US tariffs in almost a century have had a muted impact so far on global growth, but Asian policymakers aren’t lulled by the calm. They’re taking their cues from jumpy markets and plotting what appears to be a mutiny against King Dollar. Those searching for evidence of it in payment flows are looking in the wrong place. For years to come, de-dollarization will remain hidden in alterations to financial plumbing. The cumulative effects will take time to show.