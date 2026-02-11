The highest US tariffs in almost a century have had a muted impact so far on global growth, but Asian policymakers aren’t lulled by the calm. They’re taking their cues from jumpy markets and plotting what appears to be a mutiny against King Dollar. Those searching for evidence of it in payment flows are looking in the wrong place. For years to come, de-dollarization will remain hidden in alterations to financial plumbing. The cumulative effects will take time to show.