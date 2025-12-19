In 1980, neither China nor India had much representation in the ‘global middle class’—people who neither belong to the bottom half of the income distribution nor rank among the top 10% worldwide. Almost a half-century later, things have changed—but in very different ways. China now accounts for a sizable share of the more affluent middle-income earners, while India seems to have faded in relative importance.
Andy Mukherjee: China’s middle class ranks among the world’s largest but India’s doesn’t—How come?
SummaryChina and India both opened up their economies decades ago, but their prosperity is a study in contrast today. Beneath headline growth lies a deeper story of missing jobs, stalled wages and entrenched inequality that helps explain why the Indian middle class has all but fallen off the global map.
