India has three good reasons to engage with one of the biggest open questions in economics today: the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs.
Andy Mukherjee: The dream of a college degree is starting to look like a bad bet for India’s youth
SummaryReturns on college education have fallen steeply in India. Graduates confront AI, job scarcity and low-paying gig work. India’s demographic dividend risks turning into discontent if its economy cannot generate sufficient quality jobs.
India has three good reasons to engage with one of the biggest open questions in economics today: the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs.
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