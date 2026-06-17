Andy Mukherjee: corporate success isn’t creating the conditions India needs to become an affluent society

Corporate profits are becoming an increasingly crucial driver of India’s economy. Yet it is not a chest-thumping accomplishment of policy. If anything, it is the opposite because those surpluses are not being ploughed back into new physical assets.
The aggregate net income of listed Indian firms is approaching a record 6% of GDP. Even so, their capital expenditure has remained flat, hovering at 3.6% to 3.7% of GDP. The dwindling share of India Inc in the total pie of national investment is problematic.
The good jobs that come with new factories, warehouses and showrooms are becoming elusive. Since wages support many more people than dividends or stock-market gains, inequality is worsening.
A contrast with neighbouring China shines a light on India’s challenge. Listed Chinese-domiciled companies have kept their share of profits in GDP—which at $20 trillion is five times bigger than India’s—steady at about 4%. Yet mainland firms are investing amounts that approach or even exceed their combined net income.