Andy Mukherjee: corporate success isn’t creating the conditions India needs to become an affluent society

Corporate profits are becoming an increasingly crucial driver of India’s economy. Yet it is not a chest-thumping accomplishment of policy. If anything, it is the opposite because those surpluses are not being ploughed back into new physical assets.
Corporate profits are becoming an increasingly crucial driver of India’s economy. Yet it is not a chest-thumping accomplishment of policy. If anything, it is the opposite because those surpluses are not being ploughed back into new physical assets.
The aggregate net income of listed Indian firms is approaching a record 6% of GDP. Even so, their capital expenditure has remained flat, hovering at 3.6% to 3.7% of GDP. The dwindling share of India Inc in the total pie of national investment is problematic.
The aggregate net income of listed Indian firms is approaching a record 6% of GDP. Even so, their capital expenditure has remained flat, hovering at 3.6% to 3.7% of GDP. The dwindling share of India Inc in the total pie of national investment is problematic.
The good jobs that come with new factories, warehouses and showrooms are becoming elusive. Since wages support many more people than dividends or stock-market gains, inequality is worsening.
A contrast with neighbouring China shines a light on India’s challenge. Listed Chinese-domiciled companies have kept their share of profits in GDP—which at $20 trillion is five times bigger than India’s—steady at about 4%. Yet mainland firms are investing amounts that approach or even exceed their combined net income.
That is despite concern both at home and abroad. President Xi Jinping has declared war on ‘involution,’ or excessive competition in industries like electric vehicles, solar panels and even artificial intelligence (AI) models.
In markets overseas, particularly Europe, there is anxiety over local firms’ inability to compete against China’s overproduction. But consumers globally are not complaining. Amid ballooning charges for running Western autonomous coding agents, the Chinese tech sector’s heavy investment in low-cost AI models holds the key to lower costs in a potentially inflationary world.
The question then is why India Inc is being so stingy. After all, the political environment could not be more stable. Gone are the messy democratic transitions of the past.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just surpassed Jawaharlal Nehru’s record for the longest unbroken hold on power since the first post-independence election. The opposition seems cowed and beaten [with single-party dominance in evidence]. Since that is what corporate titans wanted, why are they not investing to make India the world’s next factory like China?
China has already overtaken the average living standards that prevailed in the US when economist John Kenneth Galbraith wrote The Affluent Society, a 1958 volume whose core message seems to have resonated more with Beijing’s planners than Washington’s politicians.
Galbraith argued that great private wealth co-existing with public squalor, lawlessness, poor-quality education and healthcare—which is India’s present reality—is not a trait of an affluent society, regardless of corporate wealth.
Intuitively, politicians in New Delhi know this. Attacked by ‘cockroaches’—the self-assumed identity of a youth movement looking to lodge its protest over unfair exam results—the state finds its legitimacy corroded by the poor quality of publicly provided services. India’s per-capita real income is less than half of 1950s America. What’s more, the demographic clock is ticking. In about two decades, the working-age population will peak.
So what should be the plan? An economy perpetually trapped in scarcity—because the state lacks the money to invest and the private sector the will? Or should New Delhi emulate Beijing and aspire for mass affluence? The choice has to be made now and not once society starts ageing.
Despite liberal tax breaks and relaxed labour laws, India Inc cannot find its animal spirits. It may well be that the four groups widely seen to be at the helm of India’s national team—Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, Gautam Adani’s Adani, the Tata Group and Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group—have a view on what is expected of them.
The Adani Group claims that its $16 billion capital expenditure across utilities, transport, energy and other infrastructure assets in the last financial year is the largest ever by any Indian company. While both Ambani and Adani are investing in large data centres, Tata is trying to script a semiconductor manufacturing story. Jindal, behind India’s largest steelmaker, has an ambitious plan for capacity expansion.
Go down the pecking order, however, and smaller corporate empires appear to be retreating into safer options that do not require research, innovation or heavy investments. Take Godrej Industries. It started off in 1897 as a maker of high-quality locks and later expanded into soap, food, chemicals and property development. But for its chairman-designate, the next big thing is wealth management.
Some other young owners of successful firms are getting out altogether by selling out to private equity and parking their money in family office funds. Let someone else create the hard assets that will unleash shared prosperity. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services in Asia.