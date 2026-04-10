It has been China’s long-held dream to dethrone King Dollar. Beijing got its first break after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and Russian lenders were deleted overnight from the messaging system that moves the world’s money. However, back in 2022, the yuan was nowhere close to confronting the hegemon. It would take four more years of preparation—and another war—to make it a contender.
Andy Mukherjee: China’s dream of currency supremacy—Has the war in West Asia helped its cause?
SummaryChina’s bid to unseat the dollar is unfolding in the shadows of war, sanctions and oil deals. Although the greenback is still king, the more the US throws its weight around, the less secure its currency’s future might be. This war’s consequences may be larger than many suspect.
It has been China’s long-held dream to dethrone King Dollar. Beijing got its first break after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and Russian lenders were deleted overnight from the messaging system that moves the world’s money. However, back in 2022, the yuan was nowhere close to confronting the hegemon. It would take four more years of preparation—and another war—to make it a contender.
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