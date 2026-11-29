Whatever else Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia’s CEO may signify, it is not a concession to Beijing—the US isn’t backing away from its broader trade and tech rivalry with China.
But neither Washington nor Beijing can push that rivalry too far without hurting itself. The US has a chokehold over advanced chip design while China dominates the processing of critical minerals essential to technology and defence. Each has the ability to inflict enormous economic pain on the other—and each knows that fully exercising that power would invite a devastating response.