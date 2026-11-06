Andy Mukherjee: Washington is fretting over China while Wall Street is embracing the yuan

The third era rests on a very new foundation. Forget the financial engineering that drove the first boom: The currency-swap arbitrage that once turned cheap yuan debt into even cheaper dollar funding has largely disappeared. The prize today is access to China’s vast, captive reservoir of savings. Chinese technology giants such as Tencent and Alibaba are already drawing on it to finance their AI expansion at coupon rates far below comparable dollar yields. Increasingly, Wall Street wants access to that pool of money too.