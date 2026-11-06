Andy Mukherjee: Washington is fretting over China while Wall Street is embracing the yuan

It was a hamburger giant that introduced corporate America to dim sum—not the dumplings, but the offshore yuan debt commonly known by that name. And now, after two turbulent eras and multiple rebirths, it’s Wall Street’s turn to tap the market in Hong Kong, though for reasons very different from when McDonald’s sold these bonds 16 years ago.
The world’s systemically important banks have raised 134 billion yuan ($20 billion) in dim-sum bonds so far this year, nearly triple their total for all of 2025. Citigroup, Barclays and BNP Paribas are the biggest issuers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wells Fargo has seen its issuance jump more than tenfold, while Goldman Sachs has roughly tripled its volume.