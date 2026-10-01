Nobody will be surprised if in the next five to 10 years India displaces the US as the world’s second-largest solar grid after China. But if its ambition is to become the world’s factory, or host AI workloads for Western tech giants, power play around energy must stop. Nearly $120 billion has gone into reducing India’s reliance on fossil fuels over the past five years.
Andy Mukherjee: If India wants to fuel the AI boom, it must get its solar power policies right
SummaryIndia needs to do all it can to get the most out of its solar boom, especially as wars drive up energy costs and New Delhi courts Big AI to use data centres built in India. Although solar panels have proliferated, erratic policymaking gets in the way too often.
Nobody will be surprised if in the next five to 10 years India displaces the US as the world’s second-largest solar grid after China. But if its ambition is to become the world’s factory, or host AI workloads for Western tech giants, power play around energy must stop. Nearly $120 billion has gone into reducing India’s reliance on fossil fuels over the past five years.
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