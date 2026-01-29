Andy Mukherjee: Why India’s budget-makers can’t ignore Japan’s nervous market for government bonds
Turmoil in Japan’s bond market is a reminder of how swiftly investors punish fiscal slippage. India’s shift to a debt-level fiscal target with its next budget will be watched closely by investors. New Delhi has much to spend on but not much budgetary headroom.
The sharp selloff in Japanese bonds has a message for India’s budget. If bond vigilantes could bring such turmoil to a global safe haven on the mere hint of a tax slippage, they could rip apart any sign of fiscal recklessness in a developing economy faced with a chronic shortfall of resources to create jobs and provide welfare.