Looking at numbers alone, India could not be more different. Although its overall GDP will soon be bigger than Japan’s, on a per-capita basis it is 12 times poorer. Public debt has been 80-85% of GDP in recent years. But funding is constrained. If New Delhi doesn’t keep a tight lid on its own obligations, it will be forced to raise funds from a limited pool of creditors at a cost higher than what can stabilize its debt. With 10-year sovereign bond yields inching up to 6.7% and nominal GDP slowing to 8%, the margin of safety demanded by bond investors is narrowing.