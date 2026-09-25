Doomsday predictions of artificial intelligence (AI) causing massive white-collar job losses haven’t come to pass. At least not yet. There is, however, evidence that AI tools, while helping experts become more productive, are hollowing out the skills that young people acquire early in their careers. This divergence may be showing up as a big jump in ‘quiet quitting’—a lack of meaningful workplace connection—even in an economy like India’s, where youth are starved of decent employment.
Andy Mukherjee: India can’t afford to have its demographic dividend squandered by AI-induced quiet quitting
SummaryAs AI robs young professionals of a large part of the learning that comes with entry-level work, managers are going into quiet-quitting mode. The brunt of a larger AI dislocation will be felt by Gen-Z, whose discontent is already a crisis of sorts.
Doomsday predictions of artificial intelligence (AI) causing massive white-collar job losses haven’t come to pass. At least not yet. There is, however, evidence that AI tools, while helping experts become more productive, are hollowing out the skills that young people acquire early in their careers. This divergence may be showing up as a big jump in ‘quiet quitting’—a lack of meaningful workplace connection—even in an economy like India’s, where youth are starved of decent employment.
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