Andy Mukherjee: India can’t afford to have its demographic dividend squandered by AI-induced quiet quitting

Doomsday predictions of artificial intelligence (AI) causing massive white-collar job losses haven’t come to pass. At least not yet. There is, however, evidence that AI tools, while helping experts become more productive, are hollowing out the skills that young people acquire early in their careers. This divergence may be showing up as a big jump in ‘quiet quitting’—a lack of meaningful workplace connection—even in an economy like India’s, where youth are starved of decent employment.