Andy Mukherjee: India's IT industry should be alert to why companies like Starbucks are adopting AI

While the stock market is still giving a thumbs up to any order wins, the NSE IT Index finished June 10% lower than five years ago. Even during the worst of the global financial crisis, pessimism did not run this deep. Maybe the gloom is overdone and US clients will eventually curb their enthusiasm for AI. They may come to realize that even as their token budgets go through the roof, their corporate data and workflows are slipping out of their control and going to frontier AI labs.