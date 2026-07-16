Andy Mukherjee: India's IT industry should be alert to why companies like Starbucks are adopting AI

Starbucks is brewing a tempest in a chai latte cup. The coffee chain is tapping AI to develop in-house alternatives to systems by Microsoft and IBM that track inventory and manage equipment. The Seattle-based company has been working for several years to replace Oracle’s point-of-sale system.
This will be disturbing news in Bengaluru and Hyderabad: Maintaining these very technologies for large multinationals like Starbucks is the bread and butter for the 6 million coders employed by India’s outsourcing industry.
The AI adoption craze is looming over what is promising to be another lacklustre earnings season for India’s IT service exporters. Last week, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the biggest among them, reported 0.4% growth in revenue over the previous three months after stripping out currency fluctuations, the slowest expansion in a year.