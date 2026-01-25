Andy Mukherjee: India’s property development market faces hard times as sales peak and funds run thin
After years of buoyant demand, India’s property market is losing momentum. Sales growth may have peaked and developers are beginning to run short of funds. Unease in the real-estate sector is surfacing as slower construction and tighter money hit stock valuations.
With markets from Tokyo to New York on edge this week, the warning sign flashing around a large Mumbai builder didn’t get much attention. But Indian investors were keeping a close eye. When Oberoi Realty missed analysts’ forecasts for sales and profit and posted a smaller operating margin in its residential unit, there was a stampede out of Indian property stocks.