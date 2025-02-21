Opinion
Andy Mukherjee: India’s EV race with China may depend on high-speed trains
Summary
- A new academic study in China suggests a strong link between its high-speed railway network and the penetration of electric vehicles (EVs). India’s planned speedy trains are yet to get rolling, but pushing EV adoption is another reason to accelerate action.
The road to faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India will pass through the railways—not the romantic train travel that stirred the imagination of writers for over a century and continues to inspire Bollywood, but efficient high-speed journeys.
