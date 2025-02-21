Andy Mukherjee: India’s EV race with China may depend on high-speed trains

At 354kmph, China’s high-speed rail is about 10 times faster. The Chinese network will exceed 50,000km this year. India’s is yet to get going. The first bullet train, connecting the commercial hub of Mumbai with Ahmedabad in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat on India’s western coast, was expected by 2022. The 510km line being built with Japanese money and technical assistance is now scheduled for a 2026 launch. India has many competing uses for the $100 billion-plus China has invested in its high-speed rail, though the argument for prioritizing fast long-distance mass transport is also strong.