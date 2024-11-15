Andy Mukherjee: India’s more immediate worry is tomatoes, not Trump
Summary
- The return of Donald Trump to the White House may prove a challenge for Indian policymakers in many ways, especially if a trade war erupts and in fields where interests diverge, but New Delhi has domestic concerns of inflation and slowing output growth to deal with first.
Donald Trump is not India’s No. 1 problem. At least not right now. His hawkish trade policy may well emerge as an outsize threat to supply chains and global growth. But a bigger, more immediate worry for the central bank in Mumbai is tomatoes. Or, to be more specific, a 161% jump last month in tomato prices—due to late and heavy rainfall—from a year ago.