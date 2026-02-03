Andy Mukherjee: India’s trade deal with the US—Have gaps on farm produce been closed?
The easing of US tariffs is a clear positive for India after a long spell of trade uncertainty. Its energy component could impact global markets for hydrocarbons. Still, we await the fine print of this deal on agricultural items that had been sticky points of negotiation.
After more than five months in US President Donald Trump’s tariff prison, India is finally free. The punitive 50% duty that was threatening its manufacturing industries will fall to 18%, a tad better than key rival Vietnam’s 20%. It’s also a discount on the 26% reciprocal rate Trump had announced for India last April. Overall, this is a great moment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.