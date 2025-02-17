Andy Mukherjee: Indian markets have detected a chill in India’s relations with the US
Summary
- Modi’s visit to the White House was closely watched. Trump 2.0 seems to have put an end to the camaraderie of the ‘Howdy Modi’ era and investors in India have been left jittery by what this may imply.
When Narendra Modi dropped in on Donald Trump last week, there was none of the bear-hugging bonhomie that was on display at the White House Rose Garden in 2017. The hand-clasping vibes of the 2019 ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston was also missing. The Indian Prime Minister came bearing trade concessions on Harley-Davidson bikes and other items, yet the US president met him wielding a fat stick of tariffs.