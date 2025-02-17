This is worse than the universal levy that Trump had vowed during his campaign. While that would have affected all US trade partners, this one will hit India particularly hard. From iron, steel and auto parts to pearls, stones and mineral fuels, nine of its top 10 exports to the US would suffer incremental duties of 6 to 24 percentage points, according to economists at Kotak Mahindra Bank, who estimate the overall increase in tariff at 7 percentage points.