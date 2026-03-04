Past conflicts in the Middle East typically hit India at the gas station. This time, the risks transcend oil, threatening everything from smartphone exports to New Delhi’s fragile finances.
Andy Mukherjee: From oil and gold to capital flows and fertilizer, how the Iran conflict could rattle India’s economy
SummaryPast West Asian wars hit India at the petrol pump. This one could scorch far more—from remittances and smartphone exports to the rupee, fertilizer feedstock and the Centre’s gold-linked debt. How resilient is India’s economy to a prolonged Gulf inferno?
Past conflicts in the Middle East typically hit India at the gas station. This time, the risks transcend oil, threatening everything from smartphone exports to New Delhi’s fragile finances.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More