The Indian central bank seems to be in crisis-fighting mode. It has dusted off the playbook it last used during the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’ to ward off a free fall in the currency. But the more desperate the defence of the psychologically important level of 100 rupees to the dollar, the greater the risk that authorities will overplay their hand and cause serious damage.
Andy Mukherjee: Rupee defence—It shouldn’t be left to unconventional measures while regular policy tools gather dust
SummaryThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has of late resorted to a battery of measures to bolster the currency’s value, many of which could exact a high price down the line. It has more straightforward tools at its disposal—it’s time to use them.
The Indian central bank seems to be in crisis-fighting mode. It has dusted off the playbook it last used during the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’ to ward off a free fall in the currency. But the more desperate the defence of the psychologically important level of 100 rupees to the dollar, the greater the risk that authorities will overplay their hand and cause serious damage.
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