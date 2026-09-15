After just a month of teething troubles and protests, one of India’s biggest capital market reforms risks being watered down—if not entirely jettisoned. In early August, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed bourses to discover end-of-day prices via a final 20-minute auction. This was meant to stop large traders from manipulating closing prices under cover of all-day continuous trading, known as ‘marking the close.’
Andy Mukherjee: Has Sebi lost its nerve on auctions for stock-market closing price discovery?
SummaryThere's no doubt India needs market depth, but its regulator seems to have given up on a reform it had instituted recently. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked for a discussion on whether to shorten the auction window or roll the idea back (effectively). This is disappointing
After just a month of teething troubles and protests, one of India’s biggest capital market reforms risks being watered down—if not entirely jettisoned. In early August, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed bourses to discover end-of-day prices via a final 20-minute auction. This was meant to stop large traders from manipulating closing prices under cover of all-day continuous trading, known as ‘marking the close.’
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