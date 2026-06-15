Andy Mukherjee: the success of SpaceX’s IPO may have eased the path for Jio Platforms to go public

Insatiable investor demand for Elon Musk’s SpaceX will be music to the ears of another billionaire half a world away. In India, Mukesh Ambani’s digital empire is headed for an initial public offering (IPO) expected to be the biggest in Indian history.
Until recently, the tycoon’s team may have wondered if the knock-on effects of the Iran war would choke the liquidity required for Jio Platforms Ltd’s IPO. But with global institutions writing $10 billion cheques for Musk’s rockets and satellites, it’s clear there is no dearth of demand for mega-tech; or for tech-adjacent businesses like the Reliance chief’s data carriage, e-commerce and media play.
At its core, Jio is a telecom juggernaut with 525 million subscribers. Were the volume of data they guzzle in a year to be represented by the storage capacity of high-end iPhones, the stack of devices laid on top of one another would leave the atmosphere.