Andy Mukherjee: the success of SpaceX’s IPO may have eased the path for Jio Platforms to go public

Until recently, the tycoon’s team may have wondered if the knock-on effects of the Iran war would choke the liquidity required for Jio Platforms Ltd’s IPO. But with global institutions writing $10 billion cheques for Musk’s rockets and satellites, it’s clear there is no dearth of demand for mega-tech; or for tech-adjacent businesses like the Reliance chief’s data carriage, e-commerce and media play.