How soon will the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raise rates and how high will it take them? Those have become urgent questions for bankers in Mumbai after elevated energy-import costs pushed the rupee to a record low last week.
Andy Mukherjee: A weakening rupee could end RBI’s efforts to keep credit cheap for borrowers
SummaryThe Reserve Bank of India under Governor Sanjay Malhotra has managed to avoid raising rates for a while, but with pressure from forex markets mounting, it may have to tighten credit. The central bank may face bigger problems later if it puts off rate hikes for too long.
How soon will the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raise rates and how high will it take them? Those have become urgent questions for bankers in Mumbai after elevated energy-import costs pushed the rupee to a record low last week.
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