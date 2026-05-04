Andy Mukherjee: A weakening rupee could end RBI’s efforts to keep credit cheap for borrowers

Yet the funds simply leaked out of India’s banking system as global money managers dumped local assets and took dollars home. As a result, funding for banks remains tight. And now that the choked arteries of West Asian oil and gas flows threaten to drag the rupee toward the psychological barrier of 100 to the dollar (it closed at 94.92 Thursday, after breaching 95 in intraday trading), there’s a risk that the capital exodus will accelerate.