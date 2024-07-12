Angels and their demons: India must redo its overseas investment policy for AIFs
Summary
- Policymakers need to review limits on such outward investments. Clear the backlog of pending applications by alternate investment funds (AIFs), including angel investors, so that they aren’t disincentivized from being based in India
Should the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increase the overseas investment cap of $1.5 billion for all alternative investment funds (AIFs) yet again? Since at least August 2023, applications by AIFs seeking to invest in foreign companies, which require approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), have been on hold, as the overall $1.5 billion limit got exhausted—all too soon.