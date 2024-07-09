Opinion
Drop the angel tax: Stop taxing startup investments as income
Mohandas Pai & Siddarth M. Pai 5 min read 09 Jul 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- The premise of this tax is dubious, its application has had a harsh impact, as investment trends show, and India should relieve startups of this absurdity without ado.
Much has been written about India’s ‘angel tax,’ an innocuous coinage with diabolical consequences. It’s a uniquely Indian innovation that converts capital into taxable income. It’s a tax on capital in a country short of capital, and thus antithetical to the government’s agenda of attracting capital to India. It seems like a cruel joke.
