Angibaan’s test flight shows Indian aerospace is done playing catch-up
Summary
- The launch vehicle built by Agnikul Cosmos, one of ISRO’s startup “babies”, is 3D-printed and has a cutting-edge engine that uses semi-cryogenic technology, which few nations possess.
The successful test flight of the Agnibaan launch vehicle on 30 May heralds a new phase in India’s aerospace journey. This technology demonstration has massive implications for the aerospace ecosystem and could open the door to explosive growth.