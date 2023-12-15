comScore

Angry apps versus Big Tech gateways

Livemint 1 min read 15 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
This week, a US court held Android’s owner Google guilty of abusing its dominance; it was sued by Epic Games, a game-maker that alleged it was bullied by Google’s Play app store. (AFP)
This week, a US court held Android’s owner Google guilty of abusing its dominance; it was sued by Epic Games, a game-maker that alleged it was bullied by Google’s Play app store. (AFP)

Summary

  • Epic’s win against Google in the US was a sign that America’s antitrust approach is being updated to the Information Age. This should please Indian app developers chafing at stiff app store charges applied by a powerful duopoly.

Market power remains heavily vested in gateways to digital offerings. Think of operating systems (OS) like Macintosh and Windows for computers earlier and iOS and Android for smartphones now. As these Big Tech creations serve as our primary interface with technology, their hold on users is open to misuse. 

This week, a US court held Android’s owner Google guilty of abusing its dominance; it was sued by Epic Games, a game-maker that alleged it was bullied by Google’s Play app store. For Indian app developers peeved by what they see as unfair gateway tolls charged by an OS (and app-store) duopoly just to reach users, Epic’s win was welcome. It was no gate-smasher, though. The two big gateways still stand, with Google and iOS’s owner Apple justifying their charges as money needed to keep their walled gardens of apps secure. 

Still, it was a sign that US antitrust justice is being updated to the Information Age. Abuse of monopoly power displays complex patterns in digital settings that are hard to identify. Yet, when the market’s self-correctives fail, the state must respond. Sure, AI bots might eventually displace today’s gatekeepers. But abuses of power require redressal without delay.

