Angry apps versus Big Tech gateways
Summary
- Epic’s win against Google in the US was a sign that America’s antitrust approach is being updated to the Information Age. This should please Indian app developers chafing at stiff app store charges applied by a powerful duopoly.
Market power remains heavily vested in gateways to digital offerings. Think of operating systems (OS) like Macintosh and Windows for computers earlier and iOS and Android for smartphones now. As these Big Tech creations serve as our primary interface with technology, their hold on users is open to misuse.