Angry apps versus Big Tech gateways

This week, a US court held Android’s owner Google guilty of abusing its dominance; it was sued by Epic Games, a game-maker that alleged it was bullied by Google’s Play app store. For Indian app developers peeved by what they see as unfair gateway tolls charged by an OS (and app-store) duopoly just to reach users, Epic’s win was welcome. It was no gate-smasher, though. The two big gateways still stand, with Google and iOS’s owner Apple justifying their charges as money needed to keep their walled gardens of apps secure.

