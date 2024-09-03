'Angry Young Men': A documentary that entertains but doesn’t elucidate
Summary
- This film on the Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar cinema partnership is watchable even if it doesn't delve deeply enough into the inspiration behind some of the duo’s films, the idea of the 'angry young man' and why their individual careers as film script writers didn’t get far.
The documentary, Angry Young Men, which explores the careers of screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, recently premiered. Produced mainly by their families, it has the feel of a heart-warming home video, which is an excellent introduction for those unfamiliar with how famous they were in the 1970s.