The Delhi high court ruling is unlikely to be the last word on intellectual property used for AI training

Training is the engine room of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). As these models become more scalable, they will require even larger volumes of content, including syndicated and non-syndicated online data.
This raises an unavoidable question: Can AI developers train on such content without obtaining consent or licences from rights holders?
That question reached the Delhi high court in the ANI Media vs OpenAI case. ANI alleged that OpenAI had stored and used its news reports to train the models underlying ChatGPT and that the chatbot could reproduce its protected content.