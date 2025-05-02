Opinion
Copper offers India a glowing hot opportunity: Now for a strategy
Victor Saha 4 min read 02 May 2025, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryNeeded: A policy that boosts domestic copper output and recycling infrastructure. Demand is set to glow red-hot as AI and clean-tech boom. Digital and energy transitions are hardwired to this metal, but ore-rich India was left a net importer of refined copper after the Sterlite plant closure.
