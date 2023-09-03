Outwardly, India’s April-June gross domestic product (GDP) data has the markings of a standout performance. The 7.8% year-on-year expansion last quarter makes ours the world’s fastest-growing big economy; it’s a pace we would be proud of even in better times. But strip that number of statistical aberrations, and we see a picture that cannot mask concerns over our economic strategy. The first quarter’s growth for 2023-24 lagged the Reserve Bank of India’s ( RBI ) 8% estimate as well as that of private economists, some of whom had forecast figures as high as 8.5%. The covid lockdown’s shrunken base three years ago has given us magnified Q1 readings, an effect that’s losing force but is yet to wear off. Details of Q1 data bear clues of how well our big state-led heave out of a pre-pandemic slump is doing. Sector wise, growth was still too uneven, with services and construction doing the heavy lifting, while farming, utilities and factories did modestly. RBI expects this fiscal year to log 6.5% in annual growth, a dip from 2022-23 as a wider base- effect weakens, but still a figure at risk of being missed should global headwinds worsen for trade. The big question, however, is whether private investment is in revival mode, which holds the key to a sustained growth rebound.

The latest data shows that gross fixed capital formation increased 7.9% last quarter. While this echoes the previous quarter’s bounce, it was led by front-loaded capital expenditure by the government, as seen in the extra fiscal space used up (a third of the year’s) and the actual figure under that head, ₹2.8 trillion, up sharply by 59% from a year earlier. Robust as this support has been, we have no evidence of a definitive upturn in private investment, which has been in a slump for the larger part of the past decade. With a twin-balance sheet crisis now just a bad memory, lenders relieved of bad-loan burdens to lend freely, and businesses not just relatively free of debt but also staring at capacity exhaustion, private investment should by now have been in a position to assume leadership of our economy’s buzz. A state splurge on infrastructure was meant to serve as an impetus to “crowd in" private investments. The wait for a pick-up that signals as much, however, is taking rather too long. To be sure, chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran has pointed to new investment projects announced by the private sector being at their highest in 14 years. But money must actually go where mouths are. For animal spirits among private investors to show a revival that could take capital formation as a proportion of GDP back to levels seen in past booms, we need a broad-based surge in private consumption, which continues to sag, posing a major hurdle in a range of sectors. Unless firms can count on swelling demand for what they produce, they will not expand. While urban demand has been buoyant, especially among the better-off, rural demand has been weak and could weaken further, even as inflation tightens purse strings. It may take wider prosperity to animate profit-seeking spirits all across.

Time is running out. With RBI focused on price stability as polls near, the Centre will have to abide by its fiscal glide path of a rein-back. Else, it is hard to see inflation cooling to a stable 4%, for the conquest of a major financial risk, let alone private capital driving the economy for optimal efficiency of resource allocation. At some point, public money must step back for a private upsurge. We need a quicker crowd-in.